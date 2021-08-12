Tonight’s Perseid Meteor Shower: When and Where to Look.

The Perseid meteor showers, one of the year’s most beautiful celestial events, will peak this week and be visible to the naked eye around midnight.

The meteor showers started in mid-July and are expected to peak between August 11 and 13. Because the moon is in its waxing crescent phase this year, catching a look of the meteors will be easier than last year, when the moon’s illumination made it difficult to see them.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What Time Is Tonight’s Perseid Meteor Shower?

The rains will last for around 10 hours, starting at 9 p.m. local time in the United States.

The optimum time to see the Perseids, according to the American Meteor Society, is between 4 and 6 a.m. local time, just before dawn, when the radiant is at its brightest in a dark sky.

It’s more difficult to see the Perseids before midnight since the radiant is low in the Northern Hemisphere. The brighter the radiant becomes in the sky, the more meteors are visible.

What Are Meteor Showers and How Do They Happen?

They are known as “shooting stars” in layman’s words. When space debris burns up in the Earth’s atmosphere after traveling at great speeds, it produces a meteor, which is a streak of light visible from Earth.

Meteor showers are celestial phenomena in which meteors appear in the night sky, appearing to originate from a single location called the radiant.

The radiant of the Perseids shower is located in the constellation Perseus, which is named after a figure from ancient Greek mythology.

Where Should You Go to See the Perseid Meteor Shower?

Finding a dark spot away from light pollution with a wide-open view of the sky is the best method to catch a glimpse of the Perseids. Unlike some other astrological events, viewing the Perseids does not necessitate any special equipment.

“These’shooting stars’ can emerge anywhere in the sky—you don’t have to look toward the radiant to observe them,” said Diana Hannikainen, observing editor at Sky & Telescope. “The greatest place to look is where your sky is darkest, which is usually straight up.”

What Is the Frequency of Meteor Showers?

Approximately 30 meteors, according to NASA. This is a condensed version of the information.