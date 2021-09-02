Today is the first ever launch of the Firefly Alpha rocket. Here’s how to watch it.

On Thursday, Firefly Aerospace will launch its Alpha rocket for the first time, introducing yet another challenger in the commercial space business.

The company announced in a tweet on Wednesday night that the launch window for Firefly Alpha will open at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT) on September 2. It will take off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Everyday Astronaut YouTube channel will offer a livestream of the launch beginning 60 minutes before liftoff.

Because rocket launches are dependent on local weather and technical assessments, all times are subject to change.

Firefly Space Systems was created in 2014, the same year that the business released design ideas for its Alpha rocket.

After a major European investor pulled out, the company was bought out of bankruptcy by investment group Noosphere Ventures in 2017.

Despite this, Noosphere Firefly was renamed Firefly Aerospace, and work on the Alpha rocket continued despite delays.

Today, Firefly’s Alpha rocket is aimed at the growing market for tiny satellites. The business claims it can launch up to 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds) into low-Earth orbit, which is roughly 125 miles high, or 630 kilograms (1,388 pounds) into a higher sun-synchronous orbit.

Its first stage is propelled by four Reaver 1 rocket engines, as Firefly refers to them. The second stage is then propelled by a single Lightning 1 rocket motor.

The rocket stands 95 feet tall in total. The company does not specify whether Alpha is reusable, as opposed to SpaceX and Blue Origin’s self-landing rocket boosters.

Despite this, Firefly claims that its regular commercial launch services aboard Alpha cost $15 million each launch and that it can launch two rockets per month.

According to co-founder Tom Markusic, Firefly became a “unicorn” firm last year after raising enough private cash to attain a valuation of more than a billion dollars.

A unicorn is a word used in the venture capital business to designate a private start-up company with a market capitalization of one billion dollars or more.

The business made the announcement on August 17. This is a condensed version of the information.