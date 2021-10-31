To stay afloat, the New York ‘Canners’ recycle discarded bottles.

Laurentino Marin does not pause to appreciate the Halloween decorations on a Brooklyn street. The Mexican is busy filling a shopping cart with used cans and plastic bottles, which he will exchange for a few dollars, like he does every morning.

Marin, who is 80 years old, is one of New York’s estimated 10,000 “canners,” who make a living sorting and recycling plastics and metal. They are largely older migrants from Latin America and China.

Marin, frail and hunched over, comes to a halt in front of the stairwell of one of the neighborhood’s characteristic brownstone houses, opens the lids of the trash cans, and plunges his gloved hands into them.

He also looks through garbage-filled plastic packaging on the pavement, which is awaiting collection by the city’s sanitation agency.

Large see-through bags hang from his trolley, already bursting at the seams with a rainbow of soda and beer cans.

Marin, who is originally from Oaxaca, adds in Spanish, “I’m hunting for cans to survive.”

“I don’t get any help, and there’s no work,” he continues, “so you have to struggle.”

Marin is now unemployed. He recycles his cans and bottles at a private recycling site in the city. He receives a five-cent coin for each one.

He earns between $30 and $40 every day on average, enough to augment his daughter’s laundromat earnings and help them pay their $1,800 monthly rent.

The five-cent penalty was codified in a 1982 New York state statute known as the “Bottle Bill,” which was meant to encourage people to recycle. It hasn’t altered in nearly four decades.

“It had a really good impact on litter reduction across the state, notably in New York City,” said Judith Enck, founder of the anti-pollution organization Beyond Plastics, which pushed for the ban at the time.

Enck now wants the amount to be increased to ten cents.

“We didn’t expect it would become such a significant source of revenue for so many households,” she told AFP.

According to the state government, the measure allowed for the recycling of 5.5 billion plastic, glass, and aluminum containers in New York alone in 2020, accounting for more than half of the 8.6 billion products sold.

The canners are an important part of that endeavor, but they are unofficial employees who lack the perks and health insurance that come with a formal employment.

They represent New York’s vast wealth disparity, which Eric Adams, who is almost expected to be elected mayor on Tuesday, has promised to remedy.

“It’s difficult. There. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.