To save the Great Barrier Reef’s status, Australia will take ambassadors snorkeling.

In a last-ditch bid to keep the World Heritage site off UNESCO’s endangered list, Australia will send a group of ambassadors snorkeling on the Great Barrier Reef on Thursday.

The world’s largest reef system – and a jewel in Australia’s tourism crown – was downgraded by the United Nations cultural agency last month due to coral degradation, primarily due to climate change.

That threat infuriated Australia, prompting a fierce lobbying campaign ahead of UNESCO’s virtual meeting, which begins on Friday and will decide whether the reef should be downgraded to “World Heritage In Danger” status.

The government’s special reef envoy told AFP that ambassadors from the European Union and more than a dozen nations, including members of the World Heritage Committee who might help sway the conclusion, will be carried to Agincourt Reef, a major tourist destination off Australia’s northeast coast.

“They’ll be able to see for themselves the beauty and diversity of it, as well as the need of preserving it. And we take good care of it,” Warren Entsch remarked.

The conservative MP said that while Australia has taken “substantial” steps to reduce carbon emissions, it could not save the reef on its own, and urged other polluting “northern hemisphere” countries to do more as well.

Although inclusion on the endangered species list is not a censure, it is perceived as a mark of disrespect by some countries, and there are concerns that the reef’s tourist attraction may suffer as a result.

The 2,300-kilometer (1,400-mile) reef was worth an estimated US$4.8 billion in tourism revenue to the Australian economy before the coronavirus outbreak, in addition to its incalculable ecological, scientific, and environmental value.

Sussan Ley, the Environment Minister, is in Europe for a series of talks with World Heritage Committee member countries and UNESCO members, which have been termed as “positive conversations” by a spokesperson.

In an emailed statement, an Australian official stated, “Australia’s opinion is that the draft listing process did not involve adequate consultation… was not decided on the basis of the most recent facts and did not follow the proper process.”

Environmentalists say the threat to the Great Barrier Reef’s historic status exemplifies Australia’s failure to reduce carbon emissions that contribute to global warming.

Canberra has previously resisted efforts to commit to net-zero emissions by 2050, but now says it intends to achieve the goal “as soon as possible” without damaging its commodity-dependent economy.

The Great was included to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1981. Brief News from Washington Newsday.