On Sunday, Italy ruined England’s Euro 2020 celebrations at Wembley, winning the final on penalties to send the hosts into despair and extend their 55-year quest for a major title.

Roberto Mancini’s side came back from losing the fastest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and hold their composure to win the 3-2 shootout.

Italy has won the European Championship for the second time, following the humiliation of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Mancini told RAI Sport, “We did well.” “We dropped a goal right away and struggled, but we eventually took control of the game.”

“I don’t know what else to say about the lads; they were fantastic.” It is critical for everyone, including supporters. I hope they’re having a good time (in Italy).”

Before kickoff, loud versions of “Three Lions” and “Sweet Caroline” stirred up the partisan audience to a fever pitch.

Before England sprinted out of the blocks, both sides took a knee in solidarity against racial inequality before the whistle.

Gareth Southgate’s side took the lead in the second minute when Luke Shaw converted calmly at the back post after an enticing cross from Kieran Trippier, who had been recalled.

The goal startled a crowd of about 67,000 people, most of them were dressed in red and white.

The crowd generated a constant wall of sound as the home side resisted Italy’s onslaught and threatened to extend their lead in the rain.

With around half an hour to go, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a wonderful one-handed save from Federico Chiesa’s shot to retain his side ahead.

After England failed to clear the ball, Leonardo Bonucci scrambled the ball into the net from close range, bringing them level.

Italy was now in command of the game, and its fans were united in their support for the goal they were attempting to score.

A pitch invader stopped the action with four minutes left in normal time, and stewards failed to grab him, adding to the mayhem inside the stadium after ticketless fans forced their way in earlier.

Despite a flurry of substitutions, normal time ended goalless, and extra time ended with the score at 1-1.

Andrea Belotti and Jorginho both had spot-kicks saved by Pickford, but Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all failed to score.

As the small pocket, Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini lifted the trophy to the pleasure of the country's fans.