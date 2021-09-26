To protect giant sequoias, California fights fire with fire.

The so far successful battle in California this month to save the world’s tallest trees from escalating forest fires appears to teach an essential lesson: you can fight fire with fire.

The western United States has become hotter, dryer, and more subject to increasingly deadly wildfires as a result of human-caused climate change, which have taken a terrible toll on the region’s forests this year.

This has included posing a threat to massive sequoias such as the General Sherman, which stands 275 feet (83 meters) above the forest floor.

Because of decades of planned burns that starved the conflagration of fuel, firefighters were able to hold back the flames as they ate into California’s Giant Forest.

“It may sound unusual, but there hasn’t been enough fire in California for over a century,” Rebecca Miller, a researcher at the University of Southern California, said.

“For much of the twentieth century, there were rules in place at the federal and state levels to avoid fire, because there was an inaccurate idea that fire was bad for the environment.”

Fires are a natural component of the forest’s life cycle, burning out superfluous vegetation, removing pests, and making room for new growth.

These fires gradually burn themselves out in the wild.

However, as human development has encroached farther into previously wild areas, tolerance for these flames has waned, and firefighters have been ordered to put out all blazes as quickly as possible.

Now there is a growing awareness that this approach is actually contributing to the exacerbation of forest fires by providing them with far more fuel, making them hotter, quicker, and more devastating.

Instead, we should be assisting lesser fires to burn, according to the theory.

According to Mark Garrett, a spokesman for the team battling the still-active KNP Complex fire, the practice was crucial in defending Giant Forest, which is home to the General Sherman.

Giant Forest’s sequoias, some of which are over 3,000 years old, have survived numerous prior fires.

Their thick bark shields them from fire, and their cones require the heat of smaller fires to open up and disseminate their seeds.

Even these colossal beasts, though, are powerless to stop the massive fires raging across California’s arid countryside.

Last year, a massive fire killed around 10,000 of them, accounting for up to 14% of the world’s total.

As a result, when flames from the KNP Complex engulfed the Sequoia National Forest, there was a lot of concern.

As a result, when flames from the KNP Complex engulfed the Sequoia National Forest, there was a lot of concern.