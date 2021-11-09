To help India’s cyclone defenses, women are planting mangroves.

Women in the world’s largest mangrove forest are planting thousands of saplings to help defend their coastal communities from climate change as India faces increasingly violent cyclones.

The Sundarbans, which stretch into Bangladesh, are home to some of the world’s most endangered animals, including the Bengal tiger and the Irrawaddy dolphin.

Although the forest has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it has previously been harmed by illegal logging and is periodically pummeled by violent monsoon storms.

Last Monday, a group of local women began the long process of reforesting a naked stretch of beach by walking ankle-deep down a muddy shore and balancing new plants on their heads.

“This is a storm-prone area,” Shivani Adhikari, one of the women involved with the program, explained. “As a result, all of us women are planting to defend the embankments.” According to the UN Environment Programme, mangroves protect coasts from erosion and harsh weather events, improve water quality by filtering pollutants, and act as nurseries for many marine animals.

They can aid in the fight against climate change by storing millions of tons of carbon in their leaves, trunks, roots, and soil each year.

They also serve as a buffer between coastal towns and the cyclones that have ravaged the region.

“Our community will survive if these embankments are protected,” said Goutam Nashkar, who lives near the project site.

“We will survive if our village survives,” he added. “This is our wish and our hope.” The project, which is supported by a local non-profit and the state of West Bengal, seeks to plant 10,000 mangrove plants.

While storm frequency and intensity have increased as a result of climate change, mortality have decreased as a result of faster evacuations, better forecasting, and more shelters.