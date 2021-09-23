To defuse the submarine issue, Macron and Biden had a “friendly” talk.

President Joe Biden of the United States and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone Wednesday to defuse a deep feud over submarine sales to Australia, agreeing to meet in person to mend the transatlantic alliance.

The call, which lasted about 30 minutes according to the White House, was the first between Biden and Macron since France recalled its ambassador in response to the US’s surprise announcement of a deal to build nuclear submarines for Australia, which scuttled a previous French deal to sell conventional submarines.

Paris branded the US-Australian initiative, which was unveiled alongside Britain as part of a new Indo-Pacific security group, a stab in the back, and withdrew its ambassador from Australia.

Following the call, the two leaders issued a joint statement promising to begin “in-depth consultations… to ensure confidence” and to meet in Europe at the end of October. Macron will also send France’s ambassador to Washington next week, according to the statement.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters that the conversation was “friendly” and that Biden was “hopeful this was a step toward normalcy.”

According to the statement, the US recognizes the need for a stronger European defense to complement NATO’s military alliance, which has been a key notion advanced by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The English language version of the White House statement noted that the management of the rival submarine agreements “would have benefited from open consultations among allies,” which amounted to a recognition of French outrage.

The Elysee Palace’s French-language version was considerably more clear, stating that consultations “would have prevented this crisis.”

Psaki claimed Biden “acknowledged there may have been better consultation” when asked if he had apologized to Macron.

There was no news on the location of the October meeting, but Biden will be in Rome and Glasgow for the G20 and COP26 climate summits at that time.

France was incensed that Australia secretly talked with Washington and London, which Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called “treason” and a “stab in the back.”

The deal’s failure was a blow to France’s security strategy in the Indo-Pacific area, where it has a foothold through overseas territories, as well as a big business defeat.

The submarine debate strained Franco-American relations to their breaking point, according to some commentators, since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, which Paris opposed.

The spat also crushed hopes after four years of rocky relations with ex-President Donald Trump. Brief News from Washington Newsday.