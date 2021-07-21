To combat the 122-degree heat, Dubai uses drones to create fake rain.

Scientists in the United Arab Emirates are developing new weather manipulation techniques in an attempt to bring more rain to the arid country, and their efforts appear to be working so far.

The cloud seeding operation, which employs electrical charges to induce rain, reflects a growing interest in rainmaking technology around the world as a way to potentially alleviate drought.

The cloud seeding approach used in Dubai, according to The Independent, is based on drone technology. The drones send an electrical charge into the clouds, which causes them to cluster and rain. The technology is said to be preferred over other forms of cloud seeding since it generates rain using electricity rather than chemicals.

According to the news outlet, the Middle Eastern country receives an average of four inches of rain per year with summer temperatures that regularly exceed 120 degrees. Furthermore, the state’s dropping water table, which is a vital supply of fresh water, poses a major threat. As a result, the UAE committed $15 million in nine initiatives in 2017 in the hopes of increasing rainfall.

So far, the investment appears to be paying off: studies from the country’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) indicate that cloud seeding played a role in the torrential rains that hit the country earlier this month. According to Gulf Today, the NCM and the Abu Dhabi Police Department have issued public advisories, urging caution due to poor visibility and driving conditions.

The NCM has also executed 126 incidents of cloud seeding since the beginning of 2021, according to Gulf Today.

Attempts to manipulate weather are not restricted to the UAE: numerous US states are considering cloud seeding as a strategy to tackle extreme drought conditions, according to a March investigation published by The Guardian.

The method used in the United States, on the other hand, uses a somewhat different technology in which drones spray clouds with microscopic amounts of silver iodine. Water droplets form as a result of the particles, perhaps boosting rainfall.

Cloud seeding has been studied since the 1940s, but it is only recently that the technology has proven to be effective.

While cloud seeding may be beneficial, it is crucial to emphasize that it does not address the core reasons of drought and is not a foolproof solution.

As a researcher at the University of Colorado. This is a condensed version of the information.