To avoid harassment, these female hummingbirds adopt male-like plumage.

What are some ways to avoid being harassed by others? The secret for some female hummingbirds is to imitate their male counterparts.

According to the authors of a new study published Thursday in the journal Current Biology, white-necked jacobin hummingbirds all start off with male-like plumage. This means that all of the juveniles have the males’ brilliant blue plumage. Females, on the other hand, grow a more muted green and white plumage throughout time, whereas males retain their vibrant colors.

In “most other bird species,” juveniles tend to take on female plumage as juveniles “presumably to be less obvious to predators,” study lead author Jay Falk, formerly of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and now of the University of Washington, said in a news release from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

The white-necked jacobin hummingbird, on the other hand, does not start out with male plumage. Some females even keep their male-like vivid coloring. This feature has been detected in other creatures such as lizards, fish, and butterflies, according to the researchers.

In fact, when scientists captured and released 436 specimens of the species in Gamboa, Panama, they discovered that 28.6% of the females exhibited male-like plumage.

Why do they keep their original color? Ornamentation is often explained by sexual selection, but the researchers highlighted that there is “increasing evidence” of non-sexual processes at work, particularly in females. Female white-necked jacobin hummingbirds grow colorful colors throughout adolescence, when they are not actively hunting for a mate.

“Because non-reproductive juveniles are more likely to be adorned than adults,” the researchers concluded, “this distinctive ontogeny rejects competition for mates as a reason for female ornamentation.”

The researchers used taxidermy hummingbird specimens on feeders throughout the breeding season to see how real hummingbirds interacted with them, according to a news release from Cell Press.

Adult males, typical adult females, and adult females that looked like the males were among the stuffed specimens, according to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Hummingbirds with more muted hues were harassed more than females with male-like plumage, according to the study. As a result, females with male plumage were able to feed for 35 percent longer than normal females.

"Selection on characteristics that maximize feeding in the face of strong competition is important for species with the highest mass-specific metabolic demands of any vertebrate.