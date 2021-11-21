Tips & Tricks for Buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X on Black Friday.

For the past year, getting a PS5 or Xbox Series X has been extremely difficult due to extremely restricted inventories of both platforms.

The Washington Newsday has been reporting on the availability of Microsoft and Sony’s competing devices on a regular basis, but the information is typically depressing. Drops are few and far between, and when they do happen, they are exceedingly brief.

With Black Friday approaching, the situation is beginning to improve a little, and a few restocks appear to be on the way. Of course, these sales will be intensely competitive, so you’ll want to make sure you’re ready.

To assist you, we’ve put together a guide that breaks down some of the most valuable tips we’ve learned during the last twelve months of console tracking.

Reputable analyst Daryl D’Souza (better known on Twitter as @GYXdeals) has also chimed in with some of his own authoritative opinions.

1. Figure out how much you should be spending.

If you’re going to start actively looking for PS5 or Xbox Series X machines, the first step is to determine how much you want to pay.

Both consoles have a recommended retail price of $499 (or $399 for their respective all-digital editions), however they are frequently included in more expensive bundles that include a variety of games and peripherals.

A scalper is likely trading a solitary PS5 or Xbox Series X for a higher price. These opportunistic third parties are one of the key reasons why next-gen consoles are still so hard to come by, as they will stockpile devices and then try to resell them for a higher price.

It’s understandably tempting to purchase a PS5 from one of these resellers (considering how difficult it is to obtain one through more reputable methods), but you don’t want to be taken advantage of. With that said, we recommend waiting for official restocks at reputable stores.

2. Find out when the most popular restocking times are.

You can’t be expected to keep vigil at all times. This is a condensed version of the information.