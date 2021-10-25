Tipping Points are a source of concern for climate scientists (maybe You Should Too).

Leaders may be headed into the UN climate summit in Glasgow with the life-or-death goal of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but scientists aren’t worried about exceeding that limit.

The genuine doomsday scenario starts with the triggering of climatic tipping points, which are undetectable climate tripwires.

“Climate tipping points are a game-changing risk — an existential peril — that we must do everything we can to prevent,” said Tim Lenton, director of the University of Exeter’s Global Systems Institute.

Anyone who has leaned back in a chair while balancing on two legs knows there is a point at which you will fall to your death.

A tipping point is a transition between two stable states, such as an upright versus a fallen-over chair, and Earth’s complex, interwoven climate system is replete with them.

These temperature thresholds could have far-reaching consequences.

If temperatures rise enough to melt the ice sheets that cover Greenland and West Antarctica, ocean levels might rise by more than a dozen meters (40 feet).

The Amazon tropical forest, which we rely on to absorb carbon emissions, may become savannah.

Or, in the case of permafrost, a shallow subsurface found primarily in Siberia that is tenuously storing twice the amount of greenhouse gases already in the atmosphere, those detrimental emissions could seep into the sky.

“We have already observed a number of tipping points in coral reefs and polar systems, and more are likely in the near term,” according to a draft study on climate consequences acquired by AFP from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

In most situations, reversing the changes set in motion would take several generations, if not millennia, to accomplish.

One of the first scientists to decipher the mystery of tipping points recalled suddenly comprehending why they were so dangerous 15 years ago.

In an interview with AFP, Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, the founding head of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), said, “It was a ‘Oh Shit!’ moment.”

“Non-linear processes abound in planetary machinery — the monsoon system, ocean circulation, the jet stream, the large ecosystems,” he said, referring to the potential for quick, dramatic change.

“That means you have a lot of no-return points.”

More than half of the ice shelves that keep glaciers from slipping into the ocean and raising sea levels are in Antarctica. Some of these ice shelves are larger than England and Scotland combined.