Thyroid Cancer Symptoms Explained After ‘Parasite’ actress Park So-dam was diagnosed with the disease.

Papillary thyroid cancer has been detected in Park So-dam, the South Korean star of the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.” During a routine health check, the 30-year-old actress was diagnosed with the disease.

Park has underwent surgery to treat his ailment, according to the Washington Newsday.

According to Endocrine Web, papillary thyroid cancer, also known as papillary thyroid carcinoma, is the most frequent type of thyroid cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, thyroid cancer accounts for over 80% of all cancers.

The thyroid gland, a butterfly-shaped hormone-producing gland in the neck right above the collarbone, is where thyroid cancer begins. The hormones produced by the thyroid have an impact on practically all metabolic processes in the body, including heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature, according to the American Cancer Society.

Papillary thyroid carcinoma grows slowly and can be asymptomatic in its early stages. Thyroid cancer of this type appears to affect only one lobe of the double-lobed thyroid gland.

A painless bump on the thyroid at the front of the neck is often the initial indication of papillary thyroid cancer, according to Endocrine Web.

Despite the fact that it is painless, this lump can grow large enough to require medical treatment. Throat soreness, trouble swallowing or breathing, and a hoarse voice are some of the other symptoms.

These symptoms are common in all three types of thyroid cancer. Swollen lymph nodes in the neck are another symptom of these malignancies.

Thyroid tumors, according to Endocrine Web, frequently spread to lymph nodes, which are found throughout the body and aid in the fight against infection. Papillary thyroid carcinoma spreads to the lymph nodes in around half of all cases.

Thyroid cancer can induce throat pain as well as neck pain in rare cases.

According to Endocrine Web, papillary thyroid cancer is three times more frequent in women than in males. The prognosis of the disease is also gender-related, with female patients having a substantially better prognosis than male patients.

30 to 50-year-olds are the age group most typically affected by papillary thyroid cancer. Sufferers beyond the age of 55 have a worsening prognosis. Papillary thyroid cancer is rarely deadly, according to the American Cancer Society.

