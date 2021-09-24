Thunberg Tells Germans That “No Party” Is Doing Enough To Address Climate Change.

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate campaigner, told tens of thousands of marchers in Berlin on Sunday that “no political party” was doing nearly enough to combat the global catastrophe.

Thunberg told cheering supporters at a protest in front of the Reichstag parliament building on Friday that they needed to sustain the pressure on Germany’s political leaders after the election.

“Now, more than ever, it is evident that no political party is doing nearly enough. That isn’t the worst of it, though. She claims that their proposed pledges are “not even close to being in line with what would be required to implement the Paris Agreement” on climate change mitigation.

“Yes, we must vote, and you must vote, but voting alone will not suffice. We must continue to take to the streets.”

The Fridays for Future youth organization announced strikes in over 400 German cities and towns as Germany’s leading parties held their last rallies.

Thunberg said the political elite was failing younger people at Berlin’s greatest festival.

“We need to become climate activists and demand genuine change,” she stated.

“Change will come on election day when enough people demand it.”

The race has narrowed to a two-horse battle between Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, the centrist finance minister, and Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats’ Armin Laschet. They were scheduled to speak to crowds in Cologne and Munich later Friday.

Scholz had a tiny advantage against Laschet in polls, with roughly 26% of the vote to Laschet’s 22%. Annalena Baerbock, a candidate for the Greens, is trailing in the mid-teens.

Thunberg did not endorse the Green Party, whose Fridays for Future policy, according to campaigners, falls short of what is required to properly combat global warming.