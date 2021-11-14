Thunberg Slams COP26 Agreement, UN Chief Warns of Imminent “Catastrophe”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of imminent “climate catastrophe,” while environmental activist Greta Thunberg described the COP26 climate summit agreement as “blah, blah, blah.”

Even those who praised the Glasgow agreement recognized there was still a lot of work to be done.

In a statement released after the agreement was struck on Saturday evening at the Glasgow meeting, Guterres acknowledged the pact’s flaws.

“The #COP26 conclusion is a compromise, reflecting the world’s current interests, contradictions, and political will,” he tweeted.

“It’s a big step, but it’s not enough.”