Thunberg Rallying Climate Activists For Germany’s ‘Century Vote’

Thousands of climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, gathered throughout Germany on Friday ahead of the weekend general election to put pressure on the candidates to succeed Angela Merkel.

Thunberg told cheering Fridays for Future young supporters at a demonstration in front of the Reichstag parliament building in the run-up to Sunday’s election that they needed to hold Germany’s political leaders accountable beyond election day.

“It is obvious than ever that neither major party is doing nearly enough… not even their planned promises come close to being in line with what would be required to fully implement the Paris Agreement,” she added.

“Yes, we must vote, and you must vote, but voting alone will not suffice. We must continue to take to the streets.”

With time running out to change detrimental tendencies, the president of Fridays for Future’s German chapter said the country, as one of the world’s leading emitters of greenhouse emissions, had an outsized obligation to set an example.

Luisa Neubauer told AFP, “That is why we are calling this the election of the century.”

The race has narrowed to a two-horse battle between Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, the centrist finance minister, and Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats’ Armin Laschet.

Both were scheduled to speak to crowds in Cologne and Munich later Friday.

Scholz has a modest advantage of approximately 25% against Laschet, who has roughly 22%, according to polls, with Annalena Baerbock of the ecologist Greens lagging in the mid-teens.

If elected, all three major parties have stated that they intend to adopt a climate protection agenda, with the Greens providing the most comprehensive set of actions.

Despite the fact that the majority of Germans believe the climate is urgent, particularly in the aftermath of disastrous summer floods in western Germany, the comparatively inexperienced Baerbock has failed to gain popular voter support.

Baerbock, who attended a Fridays for Future rally in Cologne, told Die Welt that she believed the protests would provide “tailwinds” for her party ahead of the election.

“The next administration must be a climate government, and only a strong Green party can achieve this.”

On Friday, more than 400 “climate strikes” took place across Germany, with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who started the two-year-old movement, scheduled to speak outside Berlin’s Reichstag legislative building.

Thousands of people gathered on the lawn in the late morning, holding posters that said, "Climate now, homework later," and "It's our future."