Three people have been reported missing in the Colorado wildfire.

Three people have gone missing after a wildfire ripped through several Colorado communities, destroying roughly 1,000 homes in the latest in a series of natural disasters in the United States.

“We’re extremely fortunate that we don’t have a list of 100 people who have gone missing. We do, however, have three confirmed missing people “At a press conference, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle stated.

At least 991 homes are believed to have been destroyed when a wildfire raged through the towns of Superior and Louisville on Thursday, just outside of Colorado’s largest city, Denver, forcing tens of thousands of people to leave with little warning.

Aerial imagery revealed whole streets reduced to piles of smoldering ash, indicating near-total annihilation.