Three massive asteroids will pass Earth in the final days of 2021, one of which will be 850 feet wide.

Three huge asteroids are expected to pass Earth safely in the final days of 2021, one of which could be as massive as 850 feet wide.

According to NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies, the first of three asteroids to make a near encounter is 2016 TR54, which will fly past our planet on December 24. (CNEOS).

The closest approach of this space rock to the Earth will occur around 6:30 a.m. UTC, which translates to 1:30 a.m. ET, or 10:30 p.m. the day before for those on the West Coast of the United States.

The asteroid is expected to pass within four million miles of our planet during its closest approach, which is about 17 times the normal distance between the Earth and the moon.

Based on its measured magnitude, the CNEOS estimates the asteroid’s diameter to be between 328 and 754 feet.

The object will be traveling at roughly 34,700 miles per hour at the time of its close approach, which is about one-fifth the speed of a bolt of lightning.

The second asteroid, 2018 AH, is slightly smaller, measuring between 275 and 623 feet in diameter, according to CNEOS data.

2018 AH is anticipated to make its closest approach on December 27 at 2:40 p.m. UTC, or 9:40 a.m. ET, when the CNEOS predicts it will be 622,800 miles away. The average distance between the Earth and the moon is just over double this.

However, the trajectory of this object is less clear than that of 2016 TR54, and it’s probable that 2018 AH’s approach will be no closer than 2.8 million miles.

According to CNEOS data, the object will be traveling at roughly 28,400 miles per hour at the time of 2018 AH’s close encounter.

The last of the three asteroids, 2017 AE3, could be the largest of the three, measuring between 393 and 853 feet in diameter, according to the CNEOS.

If the asteroid and the Golden Gate Bridge were placed side by side, the asteroid would be somewhat taller than the Golden Gate Bridge.

