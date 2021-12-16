Thousands of people have fled their homes as a super typhoon hits the Philippines.

As super typhoon Rai slammed into the Philippines on Thursday, tens of thousands of people were forced to flee their homes and seaside resorts, with authorities warning of “extremely damaging” winds and torrential rain.

As it barreled into the central and southern sections of the huge island, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour, according to the state weather bureau.

However, it cautioned that wind speeds might reach 195 kilometres per hour before it makes landfall in the afternoon near the renowned tourist site of Siargao island.

According to the agency, it will be the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year.

It further warned that “extremely destructive typhoon-force winds… may cause usually heavy to very heavy damage to structures and vegetation,” as well as “widespread floods” and rain-induced landslides.

According to the national disaster office, more than 45,000 people sought emergency refuge as the storm raged over the Pacific Ocean.

Domestic tourists visiting the country’s famous beaches and dive areas ahead of Christmas were among them. Under Covid-19 regulations, foreign visitors are still barred from entering the Philippines.

As residents waited for the typhoon’s full effect, vacationers in Siargao captured video of trees swinging violently with the power of the wind.

Families slept on the floor of a sports complex that had been converted into a temporary evacuation center in Dapa.

The meteorological office warned that several metre-high storm surges could produce “life-threatening flooding” in low-lying coastal areas, causing hundreds of flights to be canceled and dozens of ports to be temporarily shuttered.

Winds might “topple electric posts and trees,” according to weather forecaster Christopher Perez, and damage dwellings built of light materials.

“Be prepared for severe rains and strong gusts,” Perez said at a press conference.

Rai, dubbed “Odette” by locals, is making landfall late in the typhoon season, with most cyclones forming between July and October.

Since September, when Chanthu grazed the northeastern point of the main island of Luzon, it is the second super typhoon to menace the Philippines.

Scientists have long warned that as the world warms due to man-made climate change, typhoons are growing more intense and strengthening more quickly.

In the United States, a super typhoon is also known as a category 5 hurricane. Every year, the Earth is subjected to about five storms of that magnitude.

Rai is forecast to weaken somewhat when it passes over the Visayas region, as well as the islands of Mindanao and Palawan, before emerging over the South China Sea and moving towards Vietnam on Saturday.

