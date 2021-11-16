Thousands of feet of lava once engulfed Nevada, courtesy of dozens of Yellowstone-sized volcanoes.

According to geologists, hundreds of Yellowstone-sized supervolcanoes erupted between 40 and 20 million years ago, covering parts of the western United States in thousands of feet of lava.

For nearly 10 million years, these eruptions pushed the Great Basin upwards, making it the highest point in North America, before tectonic movements tore it apart, generating the Sierra Nevada we see today.

Elizabeth Miller, a geologist at Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy, and Environmental Sciences, was mapping a fault system in Death Valley, California, when she ran tests on certain rocks thought to have formed there. Her research revealed that they were from central Nevada.

The formation of the Sierra Nevada mountain range has long been a subject of scientific inquiry. The geological history of the region has changed several times as fresh data has been discovered. The granite comes from roughly 220 million years ago, while some of the oldest rocks stretch back over 450 million years.

A sequence of volcanoes, some of which reached 20,000 feet, existed around 100 million years ago. The ancient Sierra range is what Miller and colleagues allude to.

The team has recently released two chapters in a Geological Society of America Special Paper on the origin of today’s Sierra Nevada, claiming that the ancestral range and the mountains we see today were created at distinct times.

When an intense episode of volcanism occurred approximately 40 million years ago in southern Idaho, Nevada, and Utah, the researchers believe this line of volcanoes was dwarfed.

There were dozens of supervolcanoes with calderas similar to Yellowstone, as well as hundreds of smaller volcanoes, according to the researchers. This activity lasted roughly 20 million years, and portions of the western United States were covered in thousands of feet of lava.

As a result of these occurrences, the Great Basin rose to its highest point in the United States for a while. The Sierra Nevada mountain range served as a “ramp” to Nevada’s highlands.

This earthquake resulted in the formation of a new river system that transported material south and deposited it in Death Valley for Miller and her colleagues to study millions of years later.

“It was all made possible by the stuff from those volcanoes.” This is a condensed version of the information.