This year’s wine production will be “very low,” according to a trade group.

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) predicted on Thursday that wine output in 2021 will be at an all-time low due to bad weather in Europe’s main wine-producing countries.

According to the Paris-based industry association, global wine production volume is forecast to be about 250 million hectalitres, down 4% from last year and 7% below the 20-year average.

“The wine production in 2021 is extremely low, barely marginally higher than the record low production in 2017,” according to the OIV.

“This is the outcome of unfavorable meteorological circumstances that wreaked havoc on Europe’s key wine-producing countries this year,” it continued.

Italy, Spain, and France are the top three wine producers in Europe, accounting for 45 percent of total production. Due to spring frosts, hail storms, and deluges of rain, their productivity fell by 22 million hectalitres.

France’s output was reduced to a level last seen in 1957.

If winemakers were able to adjust to the Covid-19 crisis reasonably effectively last year, they are now “facing a much greater threat than the pandemic: climate change,” according to OIV director Pau Roca.

He claimed that severe weather events were becoming more common.

Roca stated that while “there is no vaccine” against climate change, “there are long-term remedies that will demand considerable efforts in terms of sustainable vine cultivation and wine production.”

He stated that the industry’s adaptation is a “urgent imperative.”

Due to the unpredictability created by the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of the low output level this year — the third in a row — is yet unknown, according to the OIV.

Except in China, where consumption decreased by 3% last year as a result of Covid-related restrictions, it is likely to increase by 2% this year, returning to pre-pandemic levels.