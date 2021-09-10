This Year’s Ig Nobel Prize Winners Include Beard Research and Upside-Down Rhino Transport.

The time for the Ig Nobel Prize has arrived once more, and this year’s recipients are not short on strange research that has piqued people’s interest.

The Ig Nobel Prize recognizes science that has the ability to “make people laugh, then think.”

The ceremony is hosted every September by the magazine Annals of Improbable Research to “celebrate the unique, honor the imaginative — and inspire people’s curiosity in science, medicine, and technology,” according to the outlet.

This year’s event, which took place online on Thursday, was a little different from previous years, although it nevertheless followed several traditions. These include having Nobel Laureates present the awards and holding the so-called 24/7 lectures, in which the “world’s leading intellectuals” taught on a topic twice — once for a technical presentation of 24 seconds and again for a seven-word summary.

The presentation of the Ig Nobel Prize recipients, which you can watch online, is, of course, the event’s highlight.

Ig Nobel Prize Recipients in 2021

First and foremost, the Nobel Peace Prize goes to American scholars whose research focused on the theory that beards evolved to defend people from punches to the face. A U.S. team won the Entomology Prize in 1971 for a study in which they looked for a novel approach to control cockroaches on submarines.

Susanne Schötz of Sweden is this year’s Biology winner, with multiple studies focusing on “cat-human” communication, from purring to snarling and hissing. The award for the Ecology Prize went to a group of researchers from Spain and Iran who worked on detecting bacteria strains in chewing gum dumped on sidewalks in numerous nations.

The Physics and Kinetics Prizes were awarded to two teams of researchers who concentrated on the seemingly insignificant topic of walking along the street. The Physics Prize winners investigated why “pedestrians do not always clash with other pedestrians,” whereas the Kinetics Prize winners investigated why they do so occasionally.

The Chemistry Prize went to an international team of researchers for their research into detecting the air in movie theaters to see if the scents generated by the crowd “reliably indicate the degrees of violence, sex, antisocial behavior, drug use, and bad language” in the film they were watching.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Prize was awarded to a group of academics who carried out tests.