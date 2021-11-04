This year, global CO2 emissions are expected to return to pre-Covid levels.

According to an estimate published Thursday that served as a “reality check” to imprecise decarbonisation claims made at a UN climate meeting, global CO2 emissions, primarily produced by burning fossil fuels, are likely to rebound in 2021 to levels observed before the Covid epidemic.

According to the yearly study from the Global Carbon Project consortium, CO2 pollution this year will be just shy of the record established in 2019, as over 200 nations gather at the COP26 climate summit to address the prospect of catastrophic warming.

Emissions from gas and extremely polluting coal will increase this year more than they did in 2020, when pandemic-related shutdowns forced economies to stall substantially.

The UN’s climate science authority warned that limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, as stipulated in the Paris Agreement, would limit mortality and damage, but achieving that goal would necessitate cutting carbon emissions nearly in half by 2030 and to net zero by 2050.

“This report is a wake-up call,” said co-author Corrine Le Quere, a climate change science professor at the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom.

“It demonstrates what’s going on in the real world while we’re here in Glasgow debating climate change.”

The new study is terrible news for the 13-day COP26 meeting, where the US accuses China and Russia of failing to step up their aspirations following a diplomatic conflict.

After accelerating out of the economic slowdown ahead of the rest of the world, China will account for 31% of global emissions this year.

According to a study published in the journal Earth System Science Data, carbon pollution from oil is still substantially below 2019 levels, but it could rise as the transportation and aviation industries recover from pandemic disruption.

Taken together, the data suggest that future CO2 emissions could surpass the 40-billion-tonne mark established in 2019, which many had expected would be a peak.

“As the transportation sector continues to recover, we cannot rule out additional overall growth of emissions in 2022,” Le Quere added. “Over the next five years, there will undoubtedly be ups and downs.” According to the latest data, energy-related emissions will reach an all-time high in 2023, “with no obvious peak in sight,” according to a recent International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast.

“Perhaps in 2023 or 2024, we’ll start talking about peak emissions,” said Glen Peters, the Centre’s research director. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.