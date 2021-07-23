This Weight-Loss Supplement Has Been Recalled Across The United States

HIS, a firm based in New Jersey, is recalling its nutritional supplement “Miss Slim USA” across the country owing to “undeclared sibutramine.”

According to the corporate notification on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the recall affects “all batches and all presentations” of the product. It is sold as a weight-loss dietary supplement in 10-count (UPC 742137605030) and 30-count (UPC 609728434472) capsules.

The company is voluntarily recalling the product, according to the notice, after the FDA informed it about the inclusion of sibutramine in it. Although sibutramine was originally an FDA-approved appetite suppressant, it was taken off the market in the United States in October 2010 due to safety concerns. As a result, its inclusion in the product qualifies it as a “unapproved medicine whose safety and efficacy have not been established.”

“Products containing sibutramine pose a risk to consumers because sibutramine is known to significantly increase blood pressure and/or pulse rate in some patients and may present a significant risk for patients with a history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias, or stroke,” according to the company’s risk statement.

The product was available for purchase on the company’s website. Those who may have acquired the product are encouraged not to use it and to notify their healthcare professional if they suffer any negative side effects from using it. So far, no reports of “adverse events” in conjunction with the recall have been received by the business.

“HIS is alerting its customers via the website missslimusa.com and is coordinating the return of any recalled products,” according to the business.

Dietary Supplements for Weight Loss

Dietary supplements, unlike over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceuticals, do not need to be evaluated or approved by the FDA before being offered on the market, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Furthermore, they are not required to present proof of the product’s safety or effectiveness to the FDA.

If the FDA determines that a dietary supplement is hazardous, it can be removed from the market or the business must issue a recall. Aside from any negative effects, the FDA considers if the supplement may interact with other prescription or over-the-counter medications that a person may be taking.

According to the National Institutes of Health, “tell your healthcare providers about any weight-loss pills or other supplements you take.” “This information will assist them in collaborating with you. Brief News from Washington Newsday.