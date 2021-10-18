This Week’s Skywatching: Full Hunter’s Moon, Orionid Meteor Shower

The full Hunter’s Moon and the climax of the Orionid meteor shower are both visible this week.

At 10:57 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, the October full moon will reach its brightest point. Although the exact time will occur during the day, when most people will be unable to see it, the moon will appear full for approximately three days beginning Monday. It means that skywatchers will have plenty of time to take in the view.

The Hunter’s Moon is named for the fact that it is the first full moon after the Harvest Moon, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The Harvest Moon occurred on September 22 this year, hence the full moon in October is known as the Hunter’s Moon.

According to the site, the full moon is also known as the “hunting moon” because it signals the start of hunting season. It happens around this time of year, when animals begin to bulk up in preparation for the oncoming winter. Furthermore, as they harvest from the recently cleaned-out fields, the hunters could clearly observe deer and other animals.

The Dying Grass Moon, Sanguine Moon, and Blood Moon are some of the other names for this full moon, which some believe is due to the leaves yellowing and vegetation dying, according to NASA.

Peak of the Orionid Meteor Shower

The Orionid meteor shower, which peaks on Thursday, promises to be another fascinating event this week. The Orionids are a meteor shower that originates from the well-known Halley’s Comet and is considered to be one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year.

Unfortunately, because the Orionid peak occurs so close to the full moon this month, the bright moonlight will likely impair the view. However, Orionid meteors are active from October 2 to November 7 each year, so skywatchers can see them “at any moment during October,” according to EarthSky. The idea is to see the heavens from a dark area with a “moonlight-free” sky. According to NASA, the Orionids can be seen in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. Finding a spot away from city lights and having a lawn chair or blanket so they may lie down are some suggestions for people who want to see them this year.

"Lie flat on your back, facing southeast if you're in the Northern Hemisphere, or northeast if you're in the Southern Hemisphere.