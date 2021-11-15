This Week’s Skywatching: Don’t Miss The Meteor Shower and Lunar Eclipse

This week, skywatchers are in for a real treat. A meteor shower is peaking, and then a partial lunar eclipse will grace the skies over a large portion of the earth.

According to NASA, the Leonids have been active since early November and are expected to peak overnight on November 16 and 17. According to EarthSky, this meteor shower is known to produce “meteor storms” in some years when “shooting stars pour like rain.” They include incidents that occurred in 1833 and 1866, as well as those that occurred more recently in 1999 and 2001.

Although such a storm is not forecast until 2021, the peak this year will occur on a day when the moon will be 98 percent full.