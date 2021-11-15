This week’s Leonid Meteor Shower will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse.

The Leonid meteor shower will peak later this week, just before the skies are graced with a partial moon eclipse.

According to the American Meteor Society, the Leonids will be active in 2021 between November 3 and December 2, with the peak projected on November 17-18 between midnight and daybreak (AMS.)

The Leonids are known for their quick, bright meteors, many of which leave behind persistent trains—glow-in-the-sky vaporized material trails.

Around the time of the event, it is possible to observe between 10 and 15 Leonid meteors per hour in optimum conditions—when the shower is viewed from a remote place with a dark sky.