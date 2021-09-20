This Week’s Events Mark The Arrival Of Fall. Harvest Moon, Autumnal Equinox: This Week’s Events Mark The Arrival Of Fall.

The Harvest Moon and the autumnal equinox will occur this week, signaling the start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere.

The moon will be at its brightest on Monday at 7:54 p.m. ET and will remain full until Tuesday morning. The Harvest Moon is this month’s full moon, which traditionally offered plenty of light for farmers harvesting summer crops, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Unlike other full moon titles, which are determined by the month in which they appear, the Harvest Moon is determined by the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, or the astronomical start of fall. This means that the Harvest Moon isn’t always the September full moon; depending on the calendar, it may also be the October full moon.

It usually occurs in September, according to the outlet, and with the autumnal equinox falling two days later on Wednesday this year, Monday’s full moon becomes the Harvest Moon.

The September full moon is also known as the Fruit Moon, the Barley Moon, and the Corn Moon, according to NASA. It also coincides with Korea’s Chuseok Festival Moon and Japan’s Imo Meigetsu, or Potato Harvest Moon.

On the evening of the full moon, skywatchers may be able to see Venus, the brightest planet seen as the Evening Star, with Jupiter coming in second.

Autumn officially starts in the Northern Hemisphere.

The sun will rise later and night will come earlier in the Northern Hemisphere as the autumnal equinox approaches. Many parts of the Northern Hemisphere will experience a reduction in temperature, as well as a change in leaf color from bright green to reds, yellows, and oranges.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac stated that this change in the foliage is not caused by the weather, contrary to popular belief. Instead, changes in the amount of daylight and photosynthesis are to blame.

Despite the fact that the autumnal equinox marks the “astronomical” first day of fall, the first day of fall meteorologically was September 1. Furthermore, the equinox on Wednesday is the first day of Spring in the Southern Hemisphere. This year’s fall equinox was actually on March 20.