This Weekend Is The Last Full Moon Of 2021, Don’t Miss It.

The December full moon will achieve its full light on Saturday at 11.36 p.m. EST, yet it will be Sunday in many areas, including Venezuela, Asia, Africa, and Australia, because it is so close to midnight. This time, the moon will be full for three days, from Friday evening to Monday morning, making for a “full moon weekend.”

The full moon is especially notable for its “high trajectory in the sky,” according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. This indicates that it will be visible above the horizon for a while longer.

“For the Washington, D.C., area, the Moon will be in the sky for a total of 15 hours 33 minutes on Saturday evening into Sunday morning, Dec. 18 to 19, 2021, with 14 hours 34 minutes of it when the Sun is down, making this the longest full Moon night of the year,” NASA wrote.

The December full moon, like all other full moons, is known by a variety of names. This includes the “Cold Moon,” a Mohawk term for the colder weather at this time of year, the “Winter Maker Moon” (Western Abenaki), the “Snow Moon” (Haida, Cherokee), and the “Drift Clearing Moon” (Haida, Cherokee) (Cree).

Because it is the moon before the winter solstice, which happens on Tuesday morning, it is also known as the “Moon before Yule.” Yule is a three-day winter solstice festival celebrated in pre-Christian Europe, according to NASA.

Observing the winter sky

Because the night skies in December are likely to be a little chillier than at other times of the year, space enthusiasts should keep some of NASA’s guidelines in mind when gazing up at the stars. This includes the crucial recommendation to dress in various layers. This manner, if it gets too hot, you can simply remove a layer to suit your needs.

It’s also a good idea to carry warm clothing, such as gloves, blankets, caps, earmuffs, and even heat pads. Waterproof boots will assist keep your toes warm by preventing water from leaking through the boots.

Bringing a thermos of hot cocoa, soup, or tea can keep you warm and comfortable while allowing you to gaze up at the stars.