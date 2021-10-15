This weekend is the International Observe The Moon Night. Here’s How You Can Get Involved.

Are you looking for something fun to do on Saturday night? For International Observe The Moon Night, you can look up at the sky.

According to NASA, the celebration takes place every year in September or October, and this year’s date is Oct. 16. On this day, moon aficionados from all around the world may gather to observe and wonder at our planet’s sole satellite.

This event is always observed when the moon is in the first quarter phase, according to the agency, since it allows for good sight of the moon, particularly combined with the light that separates night and day, known as the terminator. Because the shadows might “enhance the moon’s cratered terrain,” this is the case. “Everyone on Earth is invited to learn about lunar research and exploration, participate in celestial observations, and honor cultural and personal links to the Moon,” the agency said, asking people to use the term “observe” in a broad sense.

For example, the most basic approach for people to see the moon during the event is to come out of their residences on Saturday evening and look up at the moon. It is quite easy to identify even with the naked eye because it is the brightest object in the evening sky.

Other enthusiasts with the appropriate equipment can view the moon using a telescope or binoculars to get a better glimpse of the celestial body. Some may even join together with other moon aficionados and participate in virtual or in-person gatherings, as well as moon-related activities like making moon-inspired art or snapping beautiful moon images. NASA has even published instructions on how to photograph the moon with various instruments.

“However you choose to observe, please adhere to local health and safety guidelines,” the agency stated.

Another fun way to get involved is to play NASA’s Moon Photo Challenge Bingo, in which participants complete moon-related challenges on a bingo sheet. One of the tasks is to take a selfie with the moon and make a DIY space helmet. They can then use the hashtag #ObserveTheMoon to post a photo of themselves with their completed moon bingo cards on social media.

Individuals from many walks of life enjoy this simple yet significant occasion.

The purpose is to “connect” individuals all across the world to honor lunar research, observation, and exploration, regardless of how they choose to observe the event.