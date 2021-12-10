This Weekend, how and where to see ultrafast comet Leonard at its closest approach to Earth.

This weekend, Comet Leonard, the brightest comet of the year, will be at its closest approach to Earth, providing a unique treat for skygazers throughout December.

According to Earth Sky, the comet will be 21 million miles distant from our world on Sunday as it approaches the sun at 158,084 miles per hour. According to Sky and Telescope, it has been hurtling towards the sun for 35,000 years. It is projected to leave the solar system after passing the sun, thus seeing it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Gregory J. Leonard, an astronomer and research specialist at the University of Arizona, is the individual who discovered the superfast comet in January. C/2021 A1 is another name for it.

According to NASA, the gigantic iceball was only a “faint blur” to observers when it was discovered near Mars. It will have traveled through the inner Solar System, past our planet as well as Venus, by the time it approaches the sun in early January 2022.

Everything you need to know about spotting the comet is listed here.

What Is The Best Way To See Comet Leonard?

According to Earth Sky, the ordinary skygazer will not be able to see the comet with the naked eye, but normal 1050 binoculars should suffice. According to Earth Sky, comets brighten as they travel closer to the sun, and Leonard has been doing precisely that. On January 3, 2022, it will be at its perihelion, or closest approach to the sun.

The Saint Louis Science Center recommends looking for Comet Leonard on December 12, when it is closest to Earth, and December 18, when it is closest to Venus, according to its website.

What is the best place to see Comet Leonard?

According to the Planetary Society, the comet will be visible in the northern hemisphere before sunrise in the first half of December, appearing low in eastern skies. It will be visible in the evening from both the northern and southern hemispheres from December 14 onwards.

To discover Comet Leonard, the Saint Louis Science Center recommends utilizing the planetary software Stellarium and its visible comet database, as well as searching. This is a condensed version of the information.