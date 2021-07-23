This Weekend, an asteroid the size of the Washington Monument will pass past Earth.

This weekend, a space rock the size of the Washington Monument is expected to fly past the Earth.

On July 25, about 1:50 p.m. EDT, asteroid 2008 GO20 will make a close pass to Earth. NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies is keeping track on it (CNEOS).

Scientists believe the asteroid could have a diameter of up to 721 feet, though this estimate is uncertain. The space rock’s diameter might be as little as 218 feet. The Washington Monument, for comparison, stands at 555 feet tall.

When the spacecraft 2008 GO20 passes by our planet, it will be moving at a speed of roughly 18,400 miles per hour, which is quicker than the speed at which the space shuttle orbited the Earth.

According to CNEOS, the asteroid is approaching close, however the term “close” is relative in space.

This weekend, the asteroid will not pass by our planet or pose any threat to humankind. It will travel a distance of more than 2.8 million kilometers to pass Earth.

This is over 11 times the distance between us and the moon.

Our first observations of the asteroid, as its name suggests, were made in 2008.

A comet or asteroid that travels through our planet’s “neighborhood” during its orbit around the sun is defined as a near-Earth object by the CNEOS.

Asteroids are of scientific significance since they are remnants of the solar system’s formation roughly 4.6 billion years ago.

If scientists can figure out what these asteroids are made of, they will have a better idea of what materials the planets in our solar system are comprised of.

Scientists can also predict if an asteroid is going to hit with our world by tracking them.

According to the CNEOS, Earth receives roughly 100 tons of material from space each day, but this material is so minuscule that it only reaches the surface as dust particles.

On longer time scales, our planet can expect to be impacted by asteroids larger than 100 meters in diameter once every 10,000 years or so. This might be disastrous for the affected area, as the impact could also result in tidal waves.

