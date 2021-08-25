This Weekend, an asteroid the size of the Golden Gate Bridge will fly by Earth.

According to NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies, the space rock, named 2021 PT, will make a near pass to our planet on Saturday (CNEOS.)

The asteroid will pass within three million miles of our planet at 8:52 p.m. ET (5:52 p.m. PT), which is about 12 times the usual distance between the Earth and the moon.

The asteroid will be traveling at about 16,200 miles per hour during its approach, which is about eight times the speed of a rifle bullet.

The CNEOS estimates the asteroid’s diameter to be somewhere between 360 and 787 feet based on its observed magnitude.

The asteroid would be somewhat taller than San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge at the top of this scale.

The asteroid would be somewhat longer than a football field or little shorter than the height of Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza at its lowest point.

2021 PT is one of numerous near-Earth objects (NEOs) found by scientists. Any celestial entity that passes within 30 million miles of Earth’s orbit is classified as a near-Earth object (NEO).

Astronomers have discovered around 26,000 NEOs so far. More than 90% of those larger than one kilometer (0.62 miles) in diameter have already been identified, according to the CNEOS.

Some NEOs are also categorized as “possibly hazardous” if they meet specific criteria, such as having a diameter of more than 140 meters (460 feet) and coming within 4.6 million miles of the Earth’s orbital path.

Astronomers have discovered almost 2,200 potentially deadly NEOs so far. However, this does not necessarily imply that they are a direct threat to Earth.

Richard Binzel, a planetary scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, recently told This website, “The potentially dangerous label just underlines that it is an important one to track and verify as zero.”

According to Alan Fitzsimmons of Queen’s University Belfast’s Astrophysics Research Centre, the current risk to any single human from an asteroid collision in the near future is modest, yet “non-zero.”

