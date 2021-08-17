This Weekend, a massive asteroid the size of the Empire State Building will pass Earth.

On August 21, about 11:10 a.m. EDT, a space rock known as 2016 AJ193 will travel past our planet.

It will be traveling at a speed of nearly 26.1 kilometers per second, or more than 58,000 miles per hour, or roughly thirty times faster than a 5.56 NATO rifle bullet when it does so.

The Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA thinks that 2016 AJ193 has a diameter of roughly 4,500 feet, however there is a margin of error of around 1,300 feet on either side of that estimate.

As a result, 2016 AJ193 could be as large as 5,800 feet in diameter, while it could possibly be much smaller. By comparison, the Empire State Building stands at around 1,250 feet tall.

Due to its features, NASA classifies 2016 AJ193 as a potentially hazardous asteroid (PHA), although it will not pose a threat to our planet this weekend.

An asteroid is classified as potentially dangerous by CNEOS based on a variety of characteristics, including how close it is expected to approach Earth and how large it is anticipated to be.

While CNEOS has classified Saturday’s visit as a close encounter, 2016 AJ193 will pass our planet at a distance roughly nine times that of the moon.

On its very eccentric orbit around the sun, it will then rocket back into space. Every six years, the asteroid completes one orbit around the sun.

According to a NASA orbital simulation, the asteroid momentarily crosses inside Venus’ orbit when it is closest to the sun, but subsequently swings out beyond than Jupiter’s orbit.

CNEOS had identified approximately 27,000 near-Earth asteroids as of August 15. Around 1,000 of them were estimated to be over a kilometer (3,280 feet) in length.

Scientists can foresee a future impact with Earth by tracking asteroids in this way, potentially years ahead of time.

This would allow scientists to coordinate international efforts to deploy spacecraft to the asteroid and, if possible, deflect it.

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission is expected to demonstrate this later this year.