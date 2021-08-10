This Week Is the Peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower; Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Miss It.

This week is the climax of the Perseid meteor shower. This year is expected to be a good one for the much-anticipated sky show.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year from mid-July to late-August, and it is believed to be the “most magnificent” meteor shower in the Northern Hemisphere. Aside from producing a significant number of meteors, the sky event occurs in August, when the weather is optimal for skywatching.

The Perseids will be at their best this year from the evening of August 11 to the early morning hours of August 12. Fortunately for skywatchers, they will take place on an evening when the moon will only be 13% full, thus the brightness of the moon will not interfere with the viewing. The intensity of the Perseids show is dependent on lunar conditions, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS).

According to NASA, the evenings of Aug. 12-13 could be another good night for viewing. The next peak will occur on a full moon in 2022 and on a declining crescent moon in 2023, according to the agency, thus this year’s event may be skywatchers’ “best chance” to see the Perseids in a while.

What Can Skywatchers Look For During the Perseids?

In the Northern Hemisphere, skywatchers can expect to view roughly 40 Perseid meteors per hour if they are in a dark location away from light pollution.

“You could see approximately one per minute during the time of maximum activity under really dark skies,” NASA stated.

Those watching the sky event from the suburbs, the city, or anyplace with stronger lights, on the other hand, may see fewer Perseids. The same thing could happen to those in the Southern Hemisphere.

The ideal time to see the Perseids, according to the AMS, is just before dawn, when the radiant from which the Perseids appear to shoot is at its highest point in the sky.

"This happens at 4:00 a.m. local time. According to AMS, "experienced observers often claim the hour between 03:00 and 04:00 is usually the best," not 04:00 to 05:00. "Perhaps this is due to fatigue, as experienced observers have been watching for several hours by that time and may be having trouble staying alert." Those who watch the skies during the evening hours, when the radiant is still low in the sky, may see little activity because most of it will be out of sight.