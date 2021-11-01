This Week, an asteroid the size of two football fields will pass Earth.

According to NASA data, an asteroid the size of two NFL football fields end-to-end is on its way to pass Earth this week.

The space rock, designated 2017 TS3, will pass by our planet on Tuesday, November 2 at approximately 5:51 a.m. UTC (1:51 a.m. ET).

The asteroid will be moving at a speed of roughly 22,000 miles per hour at that moment, which is nearly 30 times faster than the speed of sound.

Despite its massive size and speed, the asteroid presents no threat to Earth. It will make its “close approach” to Earth on Tuesday, meaning it will pass Earth at its closest point during its voyage around the sun, but it will still be roughly 14 times the distance between us and the moon.

2017 TS3 was first seen in October 2017, according to NASA. It might be as large as 721 feet in diameter (an NFL football field is 360 ft end-to-end), but it could also be much smaller.

Asteroids pass near to the Earth on a daily basis, often many times a day. Their size, speed, and distance all vary significantly.

NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) keeps track of the space rocks and publishes data online.

Some asteroids come very close to Earth, passing between our planet and the moon. Others are massive, stretching over a kilometer (3,280 feet) in length.

Asteroids That Could Be Dangerous

When an asteroid is both massive and anticipated to approach close to Earth in the future, scientists pay closer attention to it. It could be categorized as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid in this instance (PHA).

An asteroid is classified as a PHA if it is expected to approach Earth at a distance of more than 4,650,000 miles and has a diameter of more than 500 feet. Scientists must also evaluate their own level of intelligence.

According to NASA, over 27,000 near-Earth asteroids have been detected. Around 1,000 of these are expected to be more than a kilometer in diameter.

Another asteroid approaching Earth soon is 2021 UW5, which will pass our planet at 4:24 p.m. today at a distance of about the same as the moon.