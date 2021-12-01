This ‘Unique’ Star-Like Cocoon Belongs To A New Parasitic Wasp Species [Video].

In Japan, researchers discovered a new parasitoid wasp species with an unusual cocoon that like a star and is hanging on a long string.

Parasitoid wasps are known for a peculiar behavior: they lay their eggs in a host, and the larvae hatch and consume the host. Adult wasps emerge from the larvae, which pupate inside cocoons.

Researchers discovered a new parasitoid wasp species in the Ryuku Islands, which Pensoft characterized as a “biodiversity hot zone in subtropical Japan,” and it’s pretty remarkable, not just because of its behavior but also because of its star-shaped cocoons. In actuality, the construction is made up of a mass of cocoons that are connected together and strung by a meter-long thread. Over 100 cocoons can be housed in each building.

Meteorus stellatus was named after the “unique morphology of the cocoon masses,” according to the researchers in their study, which was published in the Journal of Hymnoptera Research. “Stellatus” is a Latin term that meaning “starry.”

In a video posted by Shunpei Fujie, one of the paper’s authors, the larvae can be seen emerging from the host’s body and hanging down the plant substance by their “suspensory threads,” which intertwine with the other threads and merge into the masses to form star-shaped cocoons.

Researchers believe the wasps build their cocoons in this way to assist protect the larvae at “the most vital time,” according to Pensoft. Furthermore, suspending the cocoons by a “very strong” cable may make the pupating wasps “inaccessible” to some potential predators. Because the threads are only linked to a tiny area of the plant, predators such as ants seldom find dangling larvae, according to the researchers.

“Predation, parasitism, disease, and environmental stressors are all problems that parasitoid wasp pupae cannot actively avoid,” the researchers stated. “As a result, cocoons and mummies perform critical roles in shielding delicate and exarate pupae from these dangers.”