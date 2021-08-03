This Star Is Being ‘Slingshotted’ Out Of Our Galaxy, According To ‘Star Shrapnel.’

Researchers have discovered an unusual star that is being “slingshotted” out of our galaxy following a supernova explosion.

A team of researchers looked closer at a star 2,000 light-years away that appears to be on its way out of our galaxy in a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal. The star, known as LP 40-365, is racing out of the Milky Way at incredible speeds.

“This star is traveling at such a high rate that it will almost surely leave the galaxy… In a university news release, study co-author J.J. Hermes of Boston University (BU) claimed, “It’s travelling at approximately two million miles per hour.”

According to BU, LP 40-365 is essentially “shrapnel” from a previous supernova explosion, which explains why it appears to be in such a rush to escape the galaxy. Supernovas are the most massive explosions humanity have ever witnessed, and this star managed to survive the cosmic event. As a result, it is being “slingshotted from the explosion,” according to the study’s second author, Odelia Putterman.

The researchers used data from the Hubble Space Telescope and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey to discover an 8.914-hour fluctuation in both ultraviolet and optical light curves in their investigation. According to Hermes, something on its surface could be whirling “in and out of view” throughout this period. As a result, it’s not only being propelled out of the galaxy, but it’s also revolving.

However, for a star that has survived a supernova explosion, this rotation appears to be relatively slow. Supernovas occur when a white dwarf star grows too large and finally bursts, according to BU. A white dwarf in a binary star system, where two stars are in a pair, may go supernova if its companion star provides it with too much mass.

The researchers believe that LP 40-365 is not the companion star that was blown away, but rather a “shrapnel” from the star that went supernova after receiving so much material from its companion.

The researchers concluded that “the survivor LP 40 365 was not the donor star, but was most likely the bound remnant of a mostly shattered white dwarf that suffered advanced burning from an underluminous (Type Iax) supernova.”

Putterman says, "This [article]offers another layer of information into what function these stars had when the explosion occurred." "We can begin to comprehend by looking at what's going on with this particular star.