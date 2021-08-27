This R2-D2 Limited Edition Droid Projector Is Definitely What You’re Looking For.

I’ve been a Star Wars fan since I was in second grade, when Episode IV became the first movie I saw more than once in theaters, so receiving and reviewing this R2-D2 pocket projector was a dream come true. It’s basically a Nebula (Anker’s projector subsidiary) Capsule II with a nice paint job. This cute pint-size portable cinema did not disappoint, from the first telltale beep-boo-beeps it made during startup through the real movie watching experience.

A Droid that runs Android

I switched the unit on after charging it and easily set it up. Because it runs Android TV (version 9), I was able to rapidly transfer all of the settings from my personal Gmail account, including Wi-Fi connectivity, using a Google app on my Android phone. I was ready to dive into Disney Plus and start watching A New Hope in no time. Despite the fact that I haven’t had much experience with Google Assistant, the vocal instructions I gave it and the intuitive on-screen Android TV navigation got me where I needed to go. Touch-sensitive buttons on top of the projector, the buttons (and voice controls) on the accompanying remote, and my phone’s screen while using the companion Nebula Connect app are all physical navigation possibilities.

The Photographic Quality

After recently used a 4K laser projector as my main TV, I expected to be disappointed by this projector’s 720p (1280 x 720) quality. However, it was actually extremely enjoyable. The projector generated a beautiful 100-plus inch picture on a white painted bedroom wall with the trusty droid positioned across the room atop a tripod. When I was sitting inches close, it was a little pixelated. The colors were bright and crisp (especially colorful titles like Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs) and the motion was smooth when leaning back at a standard distance, about 8 feet from the wall (throughout various Star Wars and Marvel flicks).

It performs well in dark rooms—especially with black-heavy scenes containing enormous star fields—but it also performed admirably during a midafternoon viewing (as seen in the image below), when the lights were turned down but no curtains were drawn. The focusing feature performed wonderfully as described. This is a condensed version of the information.