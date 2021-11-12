This ‘Quasi-Satellite’ Asteroid Could Have Been Part Of The Moon, According To Research.

Is it possible that a piece of the moon broke off and became an asteroid? Researchers have discovered that a quasi-analysis satellite’s reveals it may have lunar origins.

According to the authors of a recent study published in Nature Communications Earth and Environment, quasi-satellites are small solar system planets that orbit the sun but remain close to the Earth.

Kamo’oalewa is one of five quasi-satellites orbiting the Earth. It was discovered in 2016 with the PanSTARRS telescope in Hawaii and is called after a Hawaiian creation song about a “offspring that travels on its own,” according to a press release from the University of Arizona (UArizona).

Kamo’oalewa is about the size of a Ferris wheel and has a “very Earth-like” orbit. Every April, it gets bright enough to be viewed from Earth for two weeks, but only with enormous telescopes on Earth. These provide unique chances for research, which is exactly what the authors of the current publication performed.

The researchers used the UArizona-managed Large Binocular Telescope as well as the Lowell Discovery Telescope to observe Kamo’oalewa for the investigation. The spectrum, or pattern of reflected light, of the object matches that of lunar rocks from the Apollo missions, according to the researchers. Although the researchers call probable solutions to Kamo’oalewa’s origin “speculative,” the findings suggest that it was once a portion of the moon that simply broke away.

The researchers wrote, “This interpretation implies substantial space weathering and raises the possibility that Kamo’oalewa may include lunar material.”

However, it’s unknown how this happened, especially since no other known asteroid with lunar origins has been discovered, according to UArizona.

In a university news release, study lead author and UArizona planetary sciences graduate Ben Sharkey said, “I searched through every near-Earth asteroid spectrum we had access to, and nothing matched.” “We received much-needed follow-up observations this spring and exclaimed, “Wow, it’s genuine.” The moon is easier to describe than other concepts.” Its Earth-like orbit with a minor tilt also lends credence to the theory that it came from the moon. Such an orbit is “not usual” among near-Earth asteroids, according to research co-author Renu Malhotra of the University of Arizona.

“A garden-variety near-Earth asteroid moving into a quasi-satellite orbit like Kamo’oalewa’s is extremely implausible,” Malhotra added.

However, Kamo'oalewa will not be in its current state.