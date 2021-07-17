This Park Ranger Dreamed of Becoming a Jaguar. He now defends them against poachers.

Protecting the rainforest and its species is a “calling” for Bolivian park ranger Marcos Uzquiano. Uzquiano is one among the themes of Tigre Gente, a new documentary that examines Bolivia’s illegal jaguar trade and its alleged ties to Chinese commercial interests in the region.

The film, directed by National Geographic Explorer Elizabeth Unger, examines the impact Chinese funding is apparently having on the big cats living in and surrounding Bolivia’s Madidi National Park.

Some consider the park to be the world’s most biodiverse natural environment, and it is home to hundreds of big cats, who play a vital role in ecosystem stabilization.

The film follows Uzquiano, the director of the Madidi National Park, as he risks his life following poachers in Bolivia, as well as Hong Kong journalist Laurel Chor as she investigates the sale of jaguar teeth in China and Myanmar over the course of six years.

Unger focuses her attention on the cultural factors and deeply ingrained traditions of traditional Chinese medicine that perpetuate jaguar hunting. Poaching, along with habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict, is a serious threat to the animals, who are the largest cat species in the Americas.

Since the late 1990s, wild jaguar populations have been declining, and the species is now classified as “Near Threatened” on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Uzquiano was interviewed by this website about his work conserving Bolivia’s wildlife. The following interview has been condensed and modified for length and clarity.

What is the jaguar’s significance in Bolivia?

The jaguar must be protected not just as a unique species, but also as a species on which many other species, including fauna and even the terrain, rely.

The jaguar is a natural element of the terrain and one of Madidi’s biggest draws. Not only because of the jaguar’s environmental importance in its habitat, but also because of its cultural importance to the communities.

Losing such an iconic animal, which is so important to Bolivia, would limit the national park’s ability to continue promoting ecotourism in the manner we’ve been doing it—through community tourism with indigenous people.

