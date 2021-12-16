This One Sign Could Indicate An Omicron Infection: Here’s What To Look Out For.

As more cases of the Omicron type emerge, one symptom — a scratchy throat – is becoming increasingly noticeable among patients.

While a sore throat is a common symptom of COVID-19, a scratchy throat is the distinguishing feature of Omicron. According to The Hill, this conclusion is based on early data as well as stories from numerous media outlets about the “one symptom that seems to suggest someone has the Omicron variant.” The symptom has been described in persons who have been infected with the Omicron variety, as well as among the initial Omicron cases in South Africa, where the novel COVID-19 strain was discovered.

After spotting the variant in her patients, South African doctor Angelique Coetzee, who is also the chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, notified the world to Omicron in late November. She told the BBC that the symptoms of Omicron are “very modest.” “What we’re seeing clinically in South Africa — and remember, I’m at the epicenter of it where I practice — is extremely mild,” Coetzee told the news site last month. “I’ve talked to several of my other coworkers, and they all paint the same picture.” Rather than a “sore throat,” which is associated with traditional coronavirus symptoms, her patients described their symptoms as “scratchy throat.” Her patients didn’t have a cough, and they didn’t lose their sense of taste or smell.

According to Coetzee, the highly transmissible Omicron form also causes headaches, lethargy, and body aches and pains.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, a new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.