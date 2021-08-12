This New Dinosaur Species Is The “Closest Thing To A Real-Life Dragon.”

Dragons may be mythological creatures, but it turns out that some of the dinosaurs who formerly controlled the Earth looked a lot like them. A group of scientists has described a dinosaur species that is as near to a true dragon as we can get in a new study.

The fossil of this unusual pterosaur was discovered in a quarry in northwest Queensland in 2011, according to a news release from the University of Queensland (UQ). The researchers estimated that the creature’s cranium, which comprised approximately 40 teeth, was about a meter long and had a 7-meter wingspan based on the crested mandible specimen.

In a news release, study head Tim Richards of UQ’s Dinosaur Lab remarked, “It’s the closest thing we have to a real-life dragon.” “With a spear-like mouth and a wingspan of roughly seven meters, the new pterosaur, which we called Thapunngaka shawi, would have been a terrifying beast. It was simply a skull with a long neck and a pair of long wings attached to it.”

An artist’s rendition of the flying dinosaur demonstrates how terrifying it would have seemed.

The researchers observed in their study, which was published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, that pterosaur fossils are “exceptionally rare” in Australia. In fact, since the continent’s first pterosaur fossil was discovered 40 years ago, fewer than 20 specimens have been reported. This is because they were “ideally adapted to powered flight,” according to UQ, and so have hollow bones that are “poorly preserved.”

This species was discovered to be part of a group of pterosaurs known as anhanguerians, which were present on every continent.

The researchers noted, “It is Australia’s fourth identified pterosaur species and, based on crest size, represents the largest pterosaur currently known from Australia, the largest mandibular crest known from any anhanguerian, and the third largest anhanguerian pterosaur known worldwide.”

The researchers used phrases from one of the languages spoken by the Wanamara Nation, “on whose Country the holotype was found,” to name the “frightful beast.”

In a UQ news release, research co-author Steve Salisbury remarked, “The genus name, Thapunngaka, contains thapun [ta-boon] and ngaka [nga-ga], the Wanamara terms for’spear’ and’mouth,’ respectively.” “The species name, shawi, is named after the fossil’s discoverer, Len Shaw, and means ‘Shaw’s spear mouth.’”

The discovery, according to the researchers, contributes "significantly" to our understanding of Australian pterosaurs.