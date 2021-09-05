This Multi-Functional Party Speaker is the talk of the town.

When discussing little speakers, it’s customary to emphasize that they sound larger than they appear. As a result, it seems only fair to treat a large speaker in the same way. That’s not to imply the opposite is true—you’ll be amazed at how silent this imposing giant can be—but rather that you shouldn’t evaluate it merely on its size. Sony’s SRS-XP500 party speaker, in particular, is not just loud and colorful, but also clever and talented.

Ability to Spare

This fearsome audio blaster is stretching the boundaries of what may be deemed a “portable” speaker, with a 1-square-foot base, a 2-foot height, and a 25-pound weight. But, aside from the handy and required handle, it’s the powerful battery that seals the bargain. It can play music for 80 minutes after only 10 minutes of charging. It can play for up to 20 hours when fully charged, which is excellent for a speaker of this size. Even if you’ve been partying all night, it still has enough energy to charge your phone and tablet simply plugging them into its back.

Multiple Skillsets

A 3.5 mm stereo audio jack, as well as two quarter-inch jacks for plugging in a microphone and/or a guitar, are included in this hefty Bluetooth speaker, which can also be used to play music directly from a flash drive. So whether you want to relax while listening to music, shout your heart out at karaoke, or rip some mean riffs on your axe, this bad boy has you covered. Don’t worry if the party gets out of hand—splash it’s resistant to IPX4 standards.

Increasing the Size of the Party

When it starts to rock, look for someone who has one hand on a turntable and the other on a headphone earcup. Instead of the conventional DJ pose, the Fiestable app houses all of the controls for this party-in-a-box. You can use it to control the music, lighting, and other effects. Party Connect allows you add and connect up to 100 compatible speakers (including other X Series speakers, such as Sony’s SRS-XG500 boombox) if you need to increase the audio visual festivities for some insane reason.

Is the Sony SRS-XP500 Party Speaker Worth Buying?

You will undoubtedly discover. This is a condensed version of the information.