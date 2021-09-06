This Is Why Some COVID Mutations Take Hold and Others Don’t as the Mu Variant Spreads in the United States.

The Mu COVID variant has made significant headlines since the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized it as a variant of interest (VOI) last week, but evidence reveals that it is not yet sweeping the United States.

Mu, or B.1.621, accounted for only 0.2 percent of sequenced samples in the country in the week ending August 28, according to the most recent genomic surveillance data issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Delta variation was found in more than 99 percent of sequenced samples in the same week.

The WHO revealed a few days later that the global prevalence of the Mu variant was less than 0.1 percent, but that prevalence was much greater in Colombia and Ecuador, at 39 percent and 13 percent, respectively.

According to the WHO and CDC, Mu (B.1.617.1), Iota (B.1.526), and Eta (B.1.525) are all variations of interest, not concern, at this time.

According to the CDC genomic monitoring data, such variations are virtually non-existent in the United States when compared to Delta.

So, why do some variants become popular while others fade away?

According to Dr. Francesca Beaudoin, interim chair of epidemiology at Brown University in Rhode Island, the answer is due to chance.

“Viruses evolve or change at will all the time,” she told This website.

“Most alterations are insignificant or render the virus less contagious, which is why they fade away. Other modifications may confer advantages to the virus, making it more likely to spread and cause illness.”

According to Beaudoin, the order in which each version appears makes a difference. Although there is a degree of chance involved, certain factors, such as low vaccination rates and population density, will aid in the spread of a variation.

These differences across COVID variations also mean that they are pitted against one another in a survival of the fittest condition. This is due to the fact that new varieties may have a distinct advantage over the one or ones that came before them.

