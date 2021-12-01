This Flying Taxi is capable of reaching speeds of up to 186 mph and a range of 155 miles.

New information has emerged about a Chinese flying taxi concept that, if achieved, could reach speeds of around 200 miles per hour.

The all-electric Pantala Concept H was unveiled in October by Shanghai-based startup Pantuo Aviation. However, the corporation has now provided additional details regarding the initiative.

Pantuo Aviation’s Concept H is a five-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft capable of attaining speeds of over 186 miles per hour with a range of 155 miles, according to Pantuo Aviation.

According to a spokeswoman for the company, the design is powered by lithium-ion batteries and has 22 electric ducted fans. To transition from vertical to conventional flight mode, the aircraft’s wings will be able to tilt.

“The large-diameter distributed electric ducted fans replace rotors in traditional helicopters and open propellers of current generation eVTOLs,” the company said in a statement on their website. These fans provide a lot more thrust reserve and flexibility while hovering, as well as a lot less noise and a higher level of safety for passengers.

“The tilting propulsion wing system is a unique tilting propulsion wing system that allows for precise and easy transition. High speed and long-range cruising are possible because to the sleek aerodynamics shape.” The eVTOL aircraft’s architecture, according to the corporation, will allow it to achieve safety levels comparable to those of major passenger flights.

“At the same time, its advanced computational power and network capabilities positions it to lead the impending autonomy revolution,” according to the announcement.

According to the business, the idea has a “spacious, open, and streamlined cabin” that is reminiscent of a luxury sedan.

“It intends to simplify vehicle operation, cut operating costs, and improve operational safety by incorporating advanced human-machine interaction into its cockpit design from the outset,” the company stated.

Because the plane is still in the concept stage, the claims stated cannot be validated at this time. However, a spokeswoman for Pantuo Aviation told Interesting Engineering that the company is working on a sub-scale flight model that will allow them to test technology that would be included in the final aircraft.

This initial version will undergo its first fight test, according to the corporation.