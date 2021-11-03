This Exosomes Market Company Is Bringing New Treatment Methods For Spinal Cord Injury (SCI).

NurExone Biologic Ltd, which is working with two of Israel’s leading institutions to develop an exosome-loaded drug-based platform to treat spinal cord and traumatic brain injuries, has the potential to become a Start-Up Nation success.

As the incidence of sports, employment, and vehicle-related accidents climbs each year around the world, so does the number of significant spinal cord injuries (SCI). In order to treat and rehabilitate individuals who have suffered a spinal cord paralysis, hospitals and medical facilities must be equipped with the highest standards of medical therapy, medicine, and technology instruments. NurExone Biologic, which was founded approximately a year ago, aims to improve medical practitioners’ abilities to treat spinal cord problems. The firm is working on a ground-breaking exosome-based treatment for repairing injured cells in the central nervous system (CNS).

A groundbreaking technology based on adult stem cell produced exosomes was developed based on research undertaken at the Technion – Israel’s Highest Institution of Engineering in Haifa and Tel Aviv University. Exosomes are tiny membrane vesicles that carry proteins and microRNAs and are discharged into extracellular fluids.

Intranasal delivery of exosomes has therapeutic promise for a variety of neurological diseases, according to NurExone experts. Exosomes travel to specific damaged areas of the brain or spinal cord, reducing systematic distribution and demonstrating regeneration capacity in disorders such as autism, stroke, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer’s disease.

The researchers also loaded a modified RNA molecule into the Exosome, with preliminary results demonstrating the product’s enhanced ability to rebuild axons to cure severe spinal cord damage. NurExone intends to move on with product development in the following months, including a review of regulatory paths and the scale-up process.

Professor Shulamit Levenberg, former Dean of the Biomedical Engineering Department and head of the Stem cell and Tissue Engineering lab at Tel Aviv University, and Professor Daniel Offen, Head of the Neurosciences lab at the Felsenstein Medical Research Center, were among the founding members of NurExone. Together with two of Israel’s finest pharmaceutical entrepreneurs, Ron Mayron, former CEO of Teva Israel, and Yoram Drucker, Co-founder of Pluristem (NASDAQ: PSTI), Brainstorm (NASDAQ: BCLI), and InnoCan Pharma, they are directing NurExone’s R&D work in cooperation with their labs (CSE: INNO). Chief Executive is in charge of the company. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.