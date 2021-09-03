This dog breed has more genetic mutations that are harmful than others.

More disease-causing genetic variations in dogs have resulted through breeding methods. In a new study, a group of scientists discovered that one breed has accumulated more dangerous mutations than others.

Over the period of 200 to 300 years, selective breeding for “desirable features” has resulted in “amazing diversity” in canines as well as their behavior, according to the authors of a new study published in PLOS Genetics on Thursday. However, it has increased the prevalence of disease-causing mutations in several dog breeds.

According to PLOS, several breeds have become increasingly inbred, making them more susceptible to inheriting genetic illnesses.

The researchers looked at the number of disease-causing mutations in 20 dogs from eight different breeds to conduct their investigation. The cavalier King Charles spaniel, West Highland white terrier, beagle, German shepherd, golden retriever, Labrador retriever, rottweiler, and standard poodles were among the breeds involved. Apart from the two labrador breeds, the researchers found that each dog them was “roughly equally distantly linked” and comprised a different European breed group.

The researchers discovered that cavalier King Charles spaniels, which had the most “intensive breeding,” had more detrimental genetic variations than the other breeds after using whole genome sequencing. This shows that “past breeding techniques may have boosted overall levels of deleterious genetic variation in dogs,” according to the researchers.

The researchers also looked at genetic alterations that are frequent in cavalier King Charles spaniels but are considered “unusual” in other breeds. According to PLOS, the goal was to see if there were any genetic variants connected to myxomatous mitral valve disease (MMVD), a heart illness in which the mitral valve degenerates. According to the study, it accounts for 75% of all heart illness cases in the general canine population and is the most common ailment in cavalier King Charles spaniels.

They were able to discover two distinct genetic variations associated to the sickness, which could explain why the condition is so widespread in the breed.

In a press statement from PLOS, study co-author Erik Azelsson of Uppsala University noted, “We show that recent breeding may have led to an accelerated accumulation of dangerous mutations in some dog breeds.” “One or more of these mutations impair the heart muscle protein NEBL in the Cavalier King Charles spaniel, potentially predisposing this breed to catastrophic heart disease.”