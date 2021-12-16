This Community-Based Alternative to Expensive Pet Insurance Policies is Worth a Look.

By the end of 2021, the pet sector is estimated to have spent more than $109 billion. Americans spend billions of dollars each year on their pets’ care and protection from unprecedented illnesses and accidents. However, finding the perfect balance of coverage and monthly premiums from standard pet insurance carriers can be difficult at times. Furthermore, how much of your premiums is spent on fees and care is rarely disclosed.

According to Eusoh, a community-based cost-sharing platform, the typical 6-month cost of insurance premiums could range from $480 to $600. This may not even provide the finest coverage for your pet’s health and safety. Through an online community-driven approach, Eusoh seeks to provide complete control over how and where premiums are paid toward pet expense reimbursements.

The California-based company offers a subscription-based pet insurance alternative in which members of their online community pool their pet expenses while paying Eusoh a fixed monthly charge of $17 to help them build their platform, detect fraud, audit claims, and manage finances. Friends, family, or anyone with common interests might form groups.

You’ll need to complete out a brief pet questionnaire and join a cost-sharing group after signing up on their user-friendly internet platform. After that, you can link a secure payment option and make the $48 refundable deposit.

When a member of your group requests a reimbursement for pet expenditures, a percentage of the deposit will be collected from all members and delivered to the claimant. Each month, you will refill the amount deducted from your deposit (say $30) to help group members to the limit of $48. To summarize, you’ll never pay more than $65 each month, which comprises a $17 fixed subscription charge and a $48 maximum cost-sharing price. If your community group’s expenses are lower for a given month, you’ll probably have to pay less to replenish that $48 cost-sharing deposit.

When you go to the vet for a routine examination or treatment, simply submit the invoice and receipt for the total charges to the Eusoh community group you belong to, and group members will reimburse you after the claim is verified by a Eusoh administrator.

Remember that you may only collect expenditures from group members after you've done so.