These Incredible Wireless TV Headphones Adapt to Your Hearing Needs.

The majority of TV technology focuses on improving the image: how to make it bigger, brighter, blacker, and more precisely colored. It’s almost as though the audio was thrown in as an afterthought. Hearing our shows, on the other hand, is an important part of the home theater experience. It’s for this reason that soundbars have grown so popular. Even so, it’s not often about the volume as much as it is about the discernibility of what we’re trying to hear.

Sennheiser’s RS195 wireless headphone system is the industry gold standard for assistive listening. It’s a versatile bundle that includes a pair of super-comfy over-the-ear headphones and a wireless transmitter that lets the headphones move up to 100 meters while still retaining an audio signal. This is thanks to RF wireless technology, which has a significantly longer range than Bluetooth and can pass through walls more effectively.

Getting in Touch with the Source

Both 3.5 mm analog stereo and optical digital audio connections are included with the system. You could connect to pretty much any audio-producing device on the globe with these and the optional RCA adapter (which is available but not included).

The audio from your TV’s built-in speakers may cut out if you connect directly to it. You could fiddle with the settings on your TV, but a better solution is to connect directly to the video source, such as a cable box or Blu-Ray player. That way, you’ll be able to independently manage the level for the TV speakers and these headphones, which is useful if you have hearing problems but others in the room don’t.

Hearing Profiles for Individuals

Although the RS195 system isn’t intended to replace hearing aids, it does improve hearing in a number of ways. To begin, push the mode button on the base or the earcup of the headphone to enable sound improvements for speech or music. However, the system distinguishes itself from the competition by allowing you to choose between seven preloaded hearing profiles by turning the knob on the base from A to G. Because your hearing isn’t always symmetrical, you can even modify the balance between your left and right ears. You can learn a lot about your material by listening to it and through some old-fashioned trial and error. This is a condensed version of the information.